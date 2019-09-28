Castleark Management Lowered Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.37 Million as Shares Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Holds Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 8,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 119,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.78M, down from 128,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 8,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.42M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.