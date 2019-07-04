Castleark Management Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Stake Has Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 439,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.98 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65 million, down from 113,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 09/04/2018 – Ailman Says Facebook Crisis Fueled by Zuckerberg Star Status; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davenport & Limited Liability Corp owns 959,230 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 21,301 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors Lc invested in 0.35% or 19,760 shares. 1,205 are held by Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp. Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 58,152 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 207,200 shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 153,314 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Smith Salley Assocs has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,629 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 14,461 shares. Natixis Lp has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baxter Bros accumulated 9,298 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 41,785 shares to 429,316 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,861 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 80,077 shares to 82,767 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 252,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 5,129 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 26,509 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.39% stake. Jacobs Ca owns 77,952 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Mgmt Gru Limited Co accumulated 6,705 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cwm Lc reported 9,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Inc owns 3,715 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 270,570 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 440 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 6,352 were reported by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Suncoast Equity Management reported 141,947 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Kamunting Street Capital L P. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal Finance Services has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 22,998 are held by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.