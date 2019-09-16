Castleark Management Lowered Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) as Stock Value Declined; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 223.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 26,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 7.43M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 17,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, down from 20,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 774,130 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 164,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 912,722 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amer Century Cos reported 0.19% stake. Provise Mngmt Group Lc holds 4,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Argent Tru accumulated 0.13% or 11,283 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 93,940 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Scotia Inc has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,803 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 51,962 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 31 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 43,694 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 127,121 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 2,188 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31,087 shares to 126,320 shares, valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 19,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

