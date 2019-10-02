Castleark Management Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding by $4.50 Million; Shares Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Its Neogen (NEOG) Stake by $830,180

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 110,276 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, down from 123,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 52,589 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 310,242 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 514,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 53,145 shares to 340,558 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 28,100 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 147,533 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Lc has invested 0.18% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 64,484 shares. Dupont Management has 26,839 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nwq Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Com reported 780,527 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 819,067 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% or 231,289 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 24,275 shares. Nomura has 240,000 shares. Alpine Global Ltd Llc reported 0.39% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.65 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 4,033 shares. Df Dent And Company Inc stated it has 12,400 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Bartlett And Communication Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 218,047 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 25,733 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Co reported 9,248 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 864,782 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 28 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 78,941 shares. Moreover, Chem Bankshares has 0.07% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Los Angeles & Equity Research stated it has 14,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

