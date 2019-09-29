Castleark Management Lifted Position in Rpm Intl (RPM); Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Upped Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake by $1.47 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 39,925 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 384,584 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

