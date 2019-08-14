Castleark Management Lifted Cdw (CDW) Stake by $3.35 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder One Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $542,370

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 34,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 355,061 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22 million, up from 320,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 328,808 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.38. About 7.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 114,939 shares to 274,061 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,994 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares to 124,280 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

