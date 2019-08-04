Castleark Management Increased Total S A (TOT) Position By $2.38 Million; Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding

Castleark Management Llc increased Total S A (TOT) stake by 183.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 43,265 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 66,805 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 23,540 last quarter. Total S A now has $130.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 4.05M shares traded or 134.47% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57

Davidson D A & Company decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 39.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 11,024 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 16,592 shares with $473,000 value, down from 27,616 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $18.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 14.13 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,399 shares to 23,643 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 43,526 shares and now owns 231,633 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability owns 20,447 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 33,264 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company owns 9,369 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Buckhead Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jnba holds 200 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 7,898 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Company invested in 3,349 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1.50 million shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Financial Mngmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.31M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 29,114 shares. First Manhattan owns 5,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Lc stated it has 11,185 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $2700 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23.

