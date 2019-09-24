Castleark Management Increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake By $1.18 Million; Costco Wholesale Has 1.16 Sentiment

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 534 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 461 sold and decreased holdings in Costco Wholesale Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 302.04 million shares, up from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Costco Wholesale Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 56 to 55 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 430 Increased: 411 New Position: 123.

Castleark Management Llc increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 11.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 49,300 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 482,340 shares with $11.75 million value, up from 433,040 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 11.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation for 250,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc owns 64,844 shares or 8.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Counsel Inc has 7.61% invested in the company for 80,257 shares. The New York-based Capital Counsel Llc Ny has invested 6.39% in the stock. Provident Trust Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 700,050 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $288.56. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $126.91 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 35.46 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com reported 908,097 shares. Advisory Rech holds 2.57% or 5.36 million shares in its portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 296,920 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,599 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP invested in 9.86 million shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 59,200 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 84,671 shares. 8,916 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mark Sheptoff Planning stated it has 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lvw Advisors Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bollard Gru Limited stated it has 411,881 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

