Castleark Management Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.57% below currents $23 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $23.8500 target. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. M Partners maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, March 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

Castleark Management Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 21.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 62,578 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 355,538 shares with $9.40M value, up from 292,960 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 975,595 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B

Among 6 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $21 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 15.32% above currents $28 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 61,450 shares to 57,793 valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 213,886 shares and now owns 161,966 shares. Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick has 0.07% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 4.43 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. 21,706 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.19 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Tekla Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,350 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 68,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Group invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 0.87% or 15,456 shares in its portfolio. Jw Asset Limited Liability holds 270,775 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Victory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.05 million shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 256,942 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp holds 57,655 shares. 700 are held by Tower Cap Limited (Trc).

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 2.52 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 498,866 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 416,000 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 3.47M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cadence Limited Co holds 14,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Holderness holds 0.78% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 109,529 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 81,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 223,461 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.74M shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc stated it has 38,500 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 89,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.42M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Inc invested in 0.27% or 4.11M shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability reported 22,824 shares stake.