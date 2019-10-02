Castleark Management Holding in Masimo (MASI) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $4.91 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 24,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 84,613 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 59,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 132,405 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 256,720 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,076 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 19,744 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,928 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 13,822 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 15,442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 74,932 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 4,573 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 2,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,155 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,954 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru Communication holds 3,495 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 2,511 shares. 27,705 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 335,427 shares to 15,980 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 84,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,121 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

