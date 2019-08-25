Castleark Management Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Raised; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined While Windacre Partnership Trimmed Stake by $86.88 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 550,350 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 12,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 78,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 65,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 181,740 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 269,262 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel has 2.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. 185,734 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Inc Inv Ltd has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Capital Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,874 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 334,142 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 344 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Notis reported 2,980 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Zweig reported 1.62% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.74 million shares. Tiger Management Limited Liability accumulated 58,800 shares or 4.31% of the stock.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21,478 shares to 87,467 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,306 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

