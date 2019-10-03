Castleark Management Has Upped Its Heico New (HEI) Holding by $863,170 as Share Price Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $280.29 Million; Stock Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 6,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 29,670 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 23,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 726,042 shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 2.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 4.38 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.