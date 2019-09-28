Castleark Management Has Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed By $13.62 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Castleark Management Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 29.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc sold 1,575 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 3,710 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 5,285 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 262,016 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 3.73M shares with $197.04M value, down from 3.99M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eaton Vance holds 0.6% or 4.88M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 400,700 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 10,932 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price. Factory Mutual Insurance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 786,900 shares. Haverford has invested 2.34% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 394 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has 18,459 shares. 40,105 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Alyeska Inv Grp Lp owns 1.13 million shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 29,933 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 281,609 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or holds 0.81% or 37,160 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 9,222 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 42,529 shares to 146,534 valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) stake by 164,700 shares and now owns 262,900 shares. Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.15% above currents $54.83 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.03% below currents $818.83 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 25. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,542 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ent Fin Svcs Corp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Parametric Llc invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bartlett & Ltd has 345 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 26,908 shares. Trillium Asset Lc has 5,813 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 338 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 369 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 1,532 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 0.13% or 1,444 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 58,400 shares worth $47.62M.

Castleark Management Llc increased Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) stake by 47,350 shares to 196,259 valued at $12.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 6,490 shares and now owns 29,670 shares. Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was raised too.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.