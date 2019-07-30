Castleark Management Has Trimmed By $1.77 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Agilysys (AGYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.97

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 63 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 32 sold and decreased their equity positions in Agilysys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 16.47 million shares, down from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Agilysys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 67.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc sold 43,210 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 20,880 shares with $868,000 value, down from 64,090 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 1.32M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 9,238 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 8,475 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 71,531 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 17,369 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd has invested 0.72% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Spirit Of America Corp Ny holds 1.49% or 245,874 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability holds 26,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 10,746 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,400 shares. Blackrock has 13.39 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bank Of America Corporation De owns 3.83M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Lc holds 332,094 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has 189,374 shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 182,071 shares to 401,215 valued at $41.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vici Pptys Inc stake by 25,995 shares and now owns 123,430 shares. Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 2.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 49,662 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. for 2.07 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 630,757 shares or 9.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 4.88% invested in the company for 844,414 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,600 shares.