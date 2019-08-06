Castleark Management Has Raised Position in Benefitfocus (BNFT); Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Price Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 5.84 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 531,629 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 77,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 254,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 177,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 898,977 shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus June Software Release Unveils Tools and Functionality to Automate Benefits & Delivers Insights to Improve Consumers’ Lives Across Platform and Mobile App – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Shortlisted for 2019 SaaS Awards – GuruFocus.com” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bringing Technology to College Lifecycle Planning – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Announces Pricing of $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 73,882 shares to 263,910 shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 229,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,660 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

