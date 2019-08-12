Castleark Management Has Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $1.15 Million; Lomas Capital Management Holding In Berry Global Group (BERY) Was Has Lifted

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 339,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55M, up from 840,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 410,197 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 18,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 42,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 745,929 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Ltd Co holds 244,413 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma holds 3,175 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 136 shares. New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 231,918 are owned by Hallmark Capital Mgmt. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 5,595 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,664 shares. 65,600 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Adage Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 725,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Frontier Management Com Limited Com holds 3.64 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,074 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0.01% or 50,160 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SSNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Lowers SS&C Technologies Estimates, But Remains Bullish On Stock – Benzinga” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8,520 shares to 132,104 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 18,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,301 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 44,386 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc owns 51,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc New York reported 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Brinker Capital holds 47,933 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 48,278 shares. Penn Mngmt Inc owns 13,786 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc holds 307,938 shares. Zacks, Illinois-based fund reported 49,143 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 29,048 shares. First Manhattan reported 59 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc stated it has 1.29M shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 155,676 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation reported 420 shares stake.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 30, 2019.