Castleark Management Has Lifted Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund (MUS)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Castleark Management Llc increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 95.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 205,580 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 420,400 shares with $3.66M value, up from 214,820 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.335. About 24.01 million shares traded or 35.78% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 12 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 14 decreased and sold stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.10 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del stake by 110,234 shares to 236,141 valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 7,720 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 546,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Keybank Association Oh holds 11,623 shares. Utah Retirement holds 97,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company invested in 0% or 125,394 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.96% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 134,456 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.1% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 671,756 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 224,093 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 408,402 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,847 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 1,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 47,593 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 866,911 shares stake.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 19,835 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. for 141,361 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,032 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 403,795 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 113,367 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $165.59 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

