Castleark Management Has Lifted Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake by $1.18 Million; Samson Capital Management Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Cut as Share Price Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 482,340 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75M, up from 433,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American: Good 6.5% Yield, But There Are Better Choices – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It in Q4 – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains sets Cactus II crude pipeline tariff rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $507.22 million activity. The insider Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. sold $318.28 million.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,845 shares to 13,685 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 48,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,704 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 27,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 9,018 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.41M shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ing Groep Nv reported 1.80M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 60,182 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Lvw Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cetera Advsrs Limited Company holds 35,865 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 240,807 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 800 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability. Prescott Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 139,400 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 5,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

