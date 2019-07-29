Castleark Management Has Increased Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $27.36 Million; Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Increased Holding by $324,700 as Share Value Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 830.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 135,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,722 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $261.6. About 169,441 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 529,887 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Utah Retirement Sys has 16,130 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.08% or 9.65 million shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,588 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 879,943 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% or 12,000 shares. 41,574 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Com. Baxter Bros has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,244 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 11,933 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,137 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 102 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 10,080 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 67,565 shares to 6,210 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,780 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).