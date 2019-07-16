Castleark Management Has Increased Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position; Shorts at Nv5 Global (NVEE) Raised By 4.61%

Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) had an increase of 4.61% in short interest. NVEE’s SI was 680,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.61% from 650,200 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s short sellers to cover NVEE’s short positions. The SI to Nv5 Global Inc’s float is 6.81%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 50,038 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21

Castleark Management Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 11,097 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 464,537 shares with $20.80M value, up from 453,440 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $14.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 1.27M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Castleark Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 61,499 shares to 143,686 valued at $23.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 89,018 shares and now owns 8,850 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 110,564 shares stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gradient Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 306,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Growth Management LP invested in 80,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Barclays Pcl owns 313,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Mngmt Lc holds 74,120 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.72% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). First Advsrs Lp reported 257,457 shares. Hrt Fin Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 13,050 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 11,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 665,520 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 810,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc, New York-based fund reported 26,092 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. 93,000 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $3.97M. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing Continental Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D bought $120,570 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NV5 Global, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs stated it has 3,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Com has invested 2.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,751 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 52,857 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 78,427 were reported by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 57,949 shares. Northern Corp owns 138,163 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Meeder Asset has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 4,923 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability. Kennedy Management accumulated 0.17% or 119,542 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 46,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 180,997 are owned by Wasatch Inc.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Secures $3 Million Chief Building Official Contract Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.