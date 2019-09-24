Castleark Management Has Decreased Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $6.67 Million as Stock Value Declined; Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Stake in Hologic (HOLX) as Stock Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31 billion, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 823,974 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 82.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 74,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 16,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 90,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 1.17M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 477 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 728 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 88,370 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 134,761 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 831 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited, Korea-based fund reported 14,742 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas, Michigan-based fund reported 41,013 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Cibc World Markets invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). D E Shaw Incorporated owns 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 28,207 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. 312 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crew Energy (CWEGF) by 182,000 shares to 189,500 shares, valued at $121.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tel & Tel by 2,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS).

