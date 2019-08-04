Castleark Management Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $6.22 Million; Valuation Declined; Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder Karpus Management Has Upped Holding by $2.30 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 77,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,530 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 123,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 7,389 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 24,030 shares to 125,699 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 7,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd (NAD) by 109,055 shares to 8.96M shares, valued at $121.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings In Ii (MUE) by 46,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,313 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV).