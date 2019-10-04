Castleark Management Has Decreased Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $6.61 Million as Market Value Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 634,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675.05 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 736,630 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 53,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, down from 92,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 3.93M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47,927 shares to 126,199 shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 120,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 1.18 million shares to 9.14 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,447 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).