Castleark Management Has Cut Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $1.44 Million as Valuation Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 68.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 359,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 164,655 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 523,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 2.39 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 589,803 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV)

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Group stated it has 3,100 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 322,058 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.73% or 11,669 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 21,407 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 2.16 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 835,794 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co reported 0.98% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Asset Mngmt reported 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 63,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Notis invested in 1.44% or 37,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 20,083 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited. Security National Trust invested in 0.77% or 29,638 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). White Pine Cap Limited Com holds 14,073 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.10 million for 5.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 4.46 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0% or 29,726 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.24 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 11,640 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 105,049 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 26,259 shares. Capital Glob holds 15.16 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 6.96M shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.04% or 2.16M shares. Invsts holds 0% or 229,524 shares. Alphamark Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 605,699 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 178,426 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 59,861 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,839 shares to 78,272 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 110,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).