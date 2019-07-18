Castleark Management Has Cut Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 18.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 75,089 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 12.01%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 472,113 shares with $16.54 million value, up from 397,024 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 271,713 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

Castleark Management Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc sold 15,730 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 154,672 shares with $9.38M value, down from 170,402 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 578,331 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11M for 15.38 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy”. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13.

Castleark Management Llc increased Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 6,763 shares to 183,519 valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 51,254 shares and now owns 88,984 shares. Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 282,703 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 280 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 11,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Middleton Ma holds 4,750 shares. Invesco Limited has 70,780 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 9,604 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated holds 240,319 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Welch Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,902 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 1,289 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,264 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Asset Management accumulated 3,338 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northstar Investment Lc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Qci Asset stated it has 278 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 7,089 shares to 135,671 valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 17,400 shares and now owns 82,156 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited, a Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 737,068 shares. Mutual Of America invested in 420,799 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 170,160 shares. 10,558 are owned by Regions Fincl. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications invested in 0% or 45 shares. 62,840 were accumulated by Shaker Investments Limited Liability Corporation Oh. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 37,694 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.04 million shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 18,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 65,200 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25.

