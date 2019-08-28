Castleark Management Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Declined; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $49.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 725,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 295,486 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 71,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 98,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 4.30 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 7.73M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 64,478 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 28,416 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs Incorporated holds 1.49% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 2.24 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 10,141 shares. Guardian Investment holds 0.71% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 12,267 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Ptnrs has invested 1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gradient Lc holds 0.02% or 4,417 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 63,265 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 5,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grassi Investment Management holds 90,700 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs has 12,857 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 49,597 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 6,307 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 341,076 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 25,609 shares to 148,909 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 56,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

