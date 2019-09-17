Castleark Management Has Boosted Zynga (ZNGA) Holding by $4.87 Million; Ally Financial Upped Its Holding in Cisco Systems (NOC) as Share Price Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NOC) by 720% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $374.66. About 901,845 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 812,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 21.61 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stephens names Zynga as best idea – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 3,000 shares. Oz Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 850,238 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cadian Management LP reported 20.83M shares stake. Earnest Limited Liability Company has 54 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 858,886 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd accumulated 937,501 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 2.51M shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 545,757 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 31,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsr owns 200 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 233,516 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 23,730 shares to 240,180 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 23,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,486 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Parsons to team with Northrop on $85B nuclear missile contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.