Castleark Management Has Boosted Position in Hms Hldgs (HMSY) by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Aspiriant Lifted Holding by $844,560

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29 million shares traded or 106.89% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 36,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,745 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 186,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 590,996 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company Inc stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 21,244 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 371,978 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,276 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Paloma Prns Comm accumulated 11,907 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 152,900 shares. Clean Yield holds 10,645 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated has invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp has 60,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Grp has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 62,896 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited accumulated 30,000 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,018 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 15,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,672 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock or 16,065 shares. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66 million on Thursday, January 31.