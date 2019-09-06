Castleark Management Has Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; RHEINMETALL AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (RNMBF) Shorts Down By 17.84%

RHEINMETALL AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) had a decrease of 17.84% in short interest. RNMBF’s SI was 17,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.84% from 21,300 shares previously. It closed at $96.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 38,200 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 577,620 shares with $16.81M value, up from 539,420 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 385,597 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Company holds 13.38% or 47.02M shares. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Texas-based Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). City Holdings reported 850 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 3.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Washington Trust Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 600 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 8.94M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 14,840 shares. 23,788 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment Incorporated. Moreover, Blume Management Inc has 0.39% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Leuthold Gp Ltd stated it has 18,590 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.11% or 46,155 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 23,613 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E, worth $150,000 on Friday, August 2.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 22.45% above currents $28.42 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) stake by 359,145 shares to 164,655 valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 21,090 shares and now owns 4,070 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s defense equipment comprises vehicle systems that include armored tracked vehicles, NBC protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and wheeled tactical vehicles; weapon stations, large and medium caliber weapons and ammunition, protection systems, and propellants and powders; and electronic solutions, including air defense systems, soldier systems, command systems, control and reconnaissance systems, fire control systems, and sensors, as well as land, flight, maritime, and process simulation products.

More important recent Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rheinmetall: Buy The Defense, Hold The Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Rheinmetall: Cheap Enough To Consider? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rheinmetall AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rheinmetall AG ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2017.