Castleark Management Decreased Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $10.09 Million; Renaissance Group Boosted International Business Machi E (IBM) Position by $4.61 Million as Stock Value Declined

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65M, down from 205,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $202.45. About 309,241 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 1.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22,534 shares to 331,300 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,520 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Counsel reported 16,628 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nadler Financial Group Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,907 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 7,926 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co reported 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 35,461 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,781 shares stake. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Company has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,036 were accumulated by Ims Capital. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,090 are held by Cambridge Advsrs. Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 13,004 shares stake. Westfield Capital Company Lp reported 516,761 shares. Oarsman Cap owns 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,855 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,540 shares to 31,540 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 70,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.05 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.