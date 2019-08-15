Castleark Management Boosted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; Enterprise Bancorp Has 1.64 Sentiment

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 23 funds increased or opened new positions, while 14 decreased and sold positions in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.26 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enterprise Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Castleark Management Llc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 135.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.08B valuation. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. for 255,092 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma owns 31,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 3,196 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,806 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $331.60 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,895 activity.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

