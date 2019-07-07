Castle Brands Inc. (ROX) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Contrasting side by side

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers businesses, Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Brands Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -0.02 0.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.47 N/A 0.37 19.35

Table 1 highlights Castle Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Castle Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Brands Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -5.3% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Castle Brands Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Castle Brands Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Castle Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castle Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 10.4% respectively. 5% are Castle Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castle Brands Inc. -10.24% -12.53% -30% -41.68% -54.11% -34.17% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. -1.54% -0.69% 4.88% -0.97% -14.01% 4.21%

For the past year Castle Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. beats Castle Brands Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies. Castle Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.