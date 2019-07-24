Castle Brands Inc. (ROX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers company, Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Castle Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Castle Brands Inc. has 5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Castle Brands Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Brands Inc. 0.00% -80.10% -5.30% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Castle Brands Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Brands Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Castle Brands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Castle Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castle Brands Inc. -10.24% -12.53% -30% -41.68% -54.11% -34.17% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Castle Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Castle Brands Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Castle Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Castle Brands Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Castle Brands Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castle Brands Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Castle Brands Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. In other hand, Castle Brands Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Castle Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Castle Brands Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Castle Brands Inc.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies. Castle Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.