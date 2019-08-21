Castle Brands Inc. (ROX) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Brands Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.03 20.61 Brown-Forman Corporation 52 8.33 N/A 1.73 30.84

Table 1 highlights Castle Brands Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brown-Forman Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Castle Brands Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Castle Brands Inc. is currently more affordable than Brown-Forman Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Castle Brands Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Brands Inc. 0.00% 89.6% 8% Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Castle Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Castle Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castle Brands Inc. 3.21% 11.3% -16.43% -33.47% -54.76% -34.57% Brown-Forman Corporation -1.68% -4.06% 3.53% 14.04% -0.56% 12.53%

For the past year Castle Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Brown-Forman Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Brown-Forman Corporation beats Castle Brands Inc.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies. Castle Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.