Castle Brands (AMEX:ROX) Received Barrington Research Lower Rating; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Castle Brands (AMEX:ROX)‘s stock was decreased to a “Market Perform” by research professionals at Barrington Research. ROX’s “Outperform” rating is no longer valid.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 13 trimmed and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $227.97 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust for 72,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 104,902 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 53,412 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,745 shares.

More recent Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. Also Forbes.com published the news titled: “Will Spotify’s $30B NYSE ‘Non-IPO’ Direct Listing Hit The Spot? – Forbes Now” on April 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Term CEF Ladder #7: National Municipal Bond Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

It closed at $21.02 lastly. It is down 6.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pernod Ricard to Acquire Castle Brands for $223 Million – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Castle Brands Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Castle Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Castle Brands Recapitalizes Balance Sheet, Substantially Expands and Extends Credit Facility and Significantly Lowers Interest Expense – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

It closed at $1.26 lastly. It is down 54.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX); 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $214.56 million. The Company’s product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. It has a 43.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark ?n Stormy, Jefferson's, Jefferson's Reserve, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's The Manhattan, Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration, Jefferson's Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, Jefferson's Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.