Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Touches $17.98 Low on Oct, 2; News Has 1.03 Sentiment

News Corp (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 132 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 128 sold and reduced their stakes in News Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 366.94 million shares, down from 375.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding News Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 98 Increased: 95 New Position: 37.

The stock of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $17.08 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.98 share price. This indicates more downside for the $306.90 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $17.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.35 million less. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 58,470 shares traded. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. The company has market cap of $306.90 million. The Company’s lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer.

Among 4 analysts covering Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Castle Biosciences has $3400 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 64.07% above currents $17.98 stock price. Castle Biosciences had 6 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 4.

Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 756,525 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 9.20 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 3.18 million shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 343,658 shares.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.11 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It has a 54.19 P/E ratio. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.