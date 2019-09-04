Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Reaches $26.16 After 6.00% Down Move; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now hold: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.27% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 103,946 shares traded. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $464.01M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $24.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CSTL worth $27.84M less.

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. The company has market cap of $464.01 million. The Company’s lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer.

Among 4 analysts covering Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Castle Biosciences has $2800 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 1.30% above currents $26.16 stock price. Castle Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 7,491 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $133.68 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

