Castine Capital Management Upped Its Stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) as Share Price Declined; Skylands Capital Holding in Union Pac (UNP) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 19,365 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 425,125 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.08M, down from 440,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 46,850 shares to 208,600 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.86% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northern Trust reported 8.23 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palestra Capital Management Llc reported 940,040 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 2.05 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 17,969 were reported by Wills Fincl Group. Moreover, Truepoint Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,299 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,085 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser invested in 24,000 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,736 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.03% or 437 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,562 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Greenhaven Assoc Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,032 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 51,746 shares.

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and SCB Bancorp Announce Cash/Stock Election Deadline and Scheduled Closing Date for Pending Merger – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares to Acquire SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ObsEva SA (OBSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab (SCHW) Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Positive – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 272,656 shares stake. 121,300 are owned by Renaissance Limited Com. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,626 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com invested 0.06% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Northern has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Banc Funds Co Limited Co has 0.06% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 25,913 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,604 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 133,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 4,754 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 50,753 shares. Zacks Inv stated it has 27,015 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc invested in 52,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corp accumulated 241,821 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).