Castine Capital Management Upped Holding in Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) by $596,155; Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Equifax (EFX) Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 179,249 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 5,339 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 6,574 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 10,959 shares. Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 250,000 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 33,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 533,704 are owned by Banc Funds Comm Limited Liability Co. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Amer Gp holds 0% or 13,694 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 321,147 are owned by State Street. Citigroup owns 5,336 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 56,300 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 225,477 shares.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JPM Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ at Dividend Channel With 2.9% Yield – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Bankers Trust declares $0.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $30,845 activity. The insider WATKINS JOHN C bought 446 shares worth $3,251. Barber Gerald F. had bought 54 shares worth $391 on Tuesday, April 2. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK also bought $2,643 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $14,423 were bought by Hardy William E.. 112 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $836 were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 25.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.