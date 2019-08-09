Castine Capital Management Upped Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Position; Duke Realty (DRE) Had 2 Bulls

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 85,165 shares as Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB)’s stock rose 2.05%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.07 million shares with $15.13 million value, up from 1.98M last quarter. Community Bankers Tr Corp now has $171.61M valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 10,791 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Llc holds 0.13% or 73,987 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Ltd stated it has 2.74 million shares. 26,504 were reported by Asset Management. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 82,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Legal & General Group Plc holds 3.68M shares. 16,849 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 18,379 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc. Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.96% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 6.36 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 114,469 shares. 887,812 are held by Strs Ohio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 14,394 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America stated it has 1,036 shares. Moreover, Bennicas & Assoc has 0.32% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.52M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.20 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.6 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Massive Westphalia fulfillment center, likely Amazon’s, approved – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) CEO Rex Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 10,254 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 4,139 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors LP has invested 1.09% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,884 shares. 93 are held by Cornerstone Inc. 49,108 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 50,669 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 353,344 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 62,025 shares. State Street Corp holds 321,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,959 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 3,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings.