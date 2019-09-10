Castine Capital Management Trimmed Keycorp New (KEY) Position as Valuation Rose; Old Point Finl (OPOF) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $840,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 3.79 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 25,239 shares traded or 1045.15% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 36,374 shares. 1.44M are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 40,158 shares. Natixis reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Financial Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 167,165 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). American Century holds 13,131 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 0.31% or 87,988 shares. Counselors has 524,543 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 168,595 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $475.84M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 284,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Cap Mgmt Company Inc owns 33,039 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Girard Prns has 0.05% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock reported 1,790 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Management Llc has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 9,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 4,011 shares. Old Point Trust & Fincl N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 232,066 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp reported 177,457 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 20,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 141,620 were accumulated by Vanguard.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

