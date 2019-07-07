Castine Capital Management Trimmed Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $4.21 Million as Stock Declined; Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Eros Intl Plc (EROS) Position by $1.45 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (EROS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 160,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.77 million, up from 5.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eros Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.28M market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 146.29% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 32.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 02/04/2018 – EROS INTL SAYS CEO RESIGNED EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q REV. 2.4B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 23/05/2018 – Eros International Announces Indian Subsidiary Results; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 23/04/2018 – Mangrove’s August Says Short Eros International at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.7B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – EROS: KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 123,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 359,162 shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.09 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 8,487 shares. 16,843 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. 104,318 were reported by Legal General Public Limited. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 9,931 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 75 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 299,737 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.37 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 256,069 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,016 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameris Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fidelity Southern, New Age Beverages, and Playa Hotels & Resorts Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).

