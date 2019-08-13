Castine Capital Management Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Has Lowered by $8.11 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Connable Office Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 202,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 3.46 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc analyzed 450,797 shares as the company's stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Sterling National Bank Announces Appointments Across Key Business Units – GlobeNewswire" published on January 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire" on October 02, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,213 shares. Geode Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 2.31M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 6,894 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 660,448 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 93,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gp, a New York-based fund reported 484,806 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 280 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 3.22 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 238,516 shares. Moreover, Colony Ltd has 0.08% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 103,559 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 2.56 million shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp stated it has 42,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 1.14M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 2.61M are held by Ejf Cap Limited Co.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.76M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

