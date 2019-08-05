Castine Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Lowered by $3.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Stake in Walker & Dunlop (WD) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 10,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 265,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, down from 276,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 118,874 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 82.63 million shares traded or 72.53% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 392,452 shares to 601,128 shares, valued at $62.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,788 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Smith Howard W III sold $3.14 million.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. WD’s profit will be $40.38 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.47% negative EPS growth.