Castine Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Dnb Finl (DNBF) by $1.89 Million; Marathon Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Share Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 21,631 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 21/03/2018 – Nordic Mining ASA: Presentation at DNB SME conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/05/2018 – Cargotec Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for Jun. 1; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Up on Increased Net Interest Income, Lower Op Exp, Lower Impariment Losses; 15/03/2018 – DNB Norge Selektiv III Adds Golden Ocean, Cuts Aker BP; 30/04/2018 – Evry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 7-8; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Assets of Dutch Investment Funds Declined 1.8% in 1Q: DNB Link; 16/04/2018 – DNB OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU NAMED GROUP EXEC VICE PRESIDENTS IN; 11/05/2018 – Valmet Management Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 18

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wilkins Inv Counsel invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moody Bankshares Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 10,334 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% or 939,117 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt has 28,887 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 287,972 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.18% or 56,737 shares. Montgomery Incorporated accumulated 61,046 shares or 0.72% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5.89M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Atria Investments Lc invested in 13,173 shares. Wendell David Assocs invested in 7,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 748 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has 188,010 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $93,787 activity. MURRAY CHARLES A also bought $9,552 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. $6,165 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Fillippo Thomas A on Monday, July 1. $2,800 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were bought by Malloy James A. $7,519 worth of stock was bought by Barsz Peter Richard on Monday, April 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145. GRIESSER GERARD F also bought $7,519 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 223,055 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 228,959 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 35,683 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. 14,741 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 3,865 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 8,940 shares. Banc Funds Limited reported 34,274 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 5,016 shares. State Street holds 0% or 5,711 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Renaissance Tech Lc reported 18,525 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has 0.02% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 7,500 shares.