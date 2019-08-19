Castine Capital Management Raised Holding in Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) as Market Valuation Declined; Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holding Has Raised by Oz Management Lp

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 338,957 shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 6,573 shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc (Put) by 1.83M shares to 259,300 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,733 are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. 1.32M were reported by Wasatch Advisors. 30,010 are held by Prudential Fincl. 17,327 are held by U S Glob. Icon Advisers Inc reported 14,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 774 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 70 shares. The New York-based Midas Mgmt Corp has invested 0.07% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 14,259 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,214 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 11,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,100 are held by California Employees Retirement. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 68,753 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,560 activity. Shares for $34,576 were bought by CARTER KEVIN T.

