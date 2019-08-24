Castine Capital Management Raised Hmn Finl (HMNF) Stake; As Nordson (NDSN) Share Price Declined, Farmers Trust Co Cut Stake by $702,900

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 516 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 227,042 shares traded or 42.99% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 538 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Research Inc has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Morgan Stanley invested in 223 shares or 0% of the stock. Seizert Partners Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Pinnacle Ltd Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 48,975 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 66,327 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 116 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Maltese Ltd Llc holds 276,068 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 35,852 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 278,884 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 23,940 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 338,737 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 92,587 shares. 235,093 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,231 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.09% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 45,565 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 4.39M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 27,909 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.64% or 816,200 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 383,468 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,310 shares to 19,920 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

