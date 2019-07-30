Castine Capital Management Position in Fidelity Southern New (LION) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 636.98% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 3.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,503 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 1.18M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 16,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 7,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 177,566 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 51,724 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 7,981 shares. 1,476 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 822,417 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation has 0.2% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 11,599 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 261,950 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 75,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 51,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 13,018 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares to 84,924 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.