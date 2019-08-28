Castine Capital Management Position In Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Was Increased; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 19.64M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 7,122 shares traded or 249.98% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $38,519 activity. Shares for $34,576 were bought by CARTER KEVIN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34,009 shares to 131,209 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,799 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).