Castine Capital Management Lowered By $8.11 Million Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holding; Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 37 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 28 sold and trimmed positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 22.24 million shares, down from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sorrento Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 36.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc analyzed 450,797 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)'s stock rose 2.18%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 795,203 shares with $14.81 million value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 784,721 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 52.05% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for 415,765 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 60,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,603 shares. The New York-based Hrt Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 40,500 shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $305.36 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 947,147 shares traded. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) has declined 48.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.43% the S&P500.

